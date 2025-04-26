Left Menu

Taiwan Urged to Tackle Chinese Espionage Without Political Bias

A US analyst emphasizes the need for Taiwan to depoliticize the issue of Chinese espionage. Recognizing that anyone, regardless of political background, can become involved, Peter Mattis stresses the importance of objective security protocols. Concerns grow over Chinese military exercises mimicking Taiwan's environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A surge in Chinese espionage has prompted an urgent call for Taiwan to address the issue by removing political biases, according to Peter Mattis, a former counterintelligence analyst with the CIA, as reported by Focus Taiwan. Mattis highlighted during a seminar in Washington, DC, that espionage is a risk anyone could face, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Mattis cited examples of individuals from Taiwan's political spectrum, including those affiliated with the Kuomintang and the Democratic Progressive Party, who have engaged in espionage activities. A notable recent case involved a former assistant to National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, revealing vulnerabilities among both political allies and opponents in Taiwan.

Emphasizing national security, Mattis underscored the necessity for Taiwan to implement objective protocols to identify and remove spies. He also expressed concerns over recent Chinese military exercises in Inner Mongolia aimed at replicating Taiwanese environments. Mattis considered these drills a signal of China's intention to gain intelligence on Taiwan's presidential security, which heightens strategic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

