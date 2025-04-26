Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Kashmir Attack: India's Diplomatic Retaliation

Demonstrators gathered at the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu to protest the Pahalgam attack, demanding justice and condemning terrorism. India's government retaliated by revoking most Pakistani visas, aiming to tighten security. The move sparked intensive briefings and deportation drives by state authorities, following a wave of demonstrations globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:42 IST
Protests Erupt Over Kashmir Attack: India's Diplomatic Retaliation
Protesters in Kathmandu condemn Pahalgam terror attack near Pakistan Embassy. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In Kathmandu, demonstrators convened near the Pakistan Embassy on Saturday, voicing their anger over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian and one Nepali citizen, inciting a wave of protests both locally and internationally.

Protesters, holding Indian flags and banners, called for justice for the victims and condemned terrorism. They accused Pakistan of allegedly supporting the terrorist groups implicated in the Pahalgam incident. Despite the emotionally charged atmosphere, the protest remained peaceful, drawing individuals from varied backgrounds in a show of solidarity.

In response, India escalated its measures by revoking numerous visas for Pakistani nationals, effective April 27. This decision, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, spares only long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with medical visas set to expire shortly. The revocation reflects India's effort to bolster border security and regulate Pakistani presence following the attack.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan conducted a video conference with state officials to implement necessary actions. Concurrently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in discussions with chief ministers to facilitate the identification and deportation of Pakistani nationals, underscoring the gravity of the response to the terror threat. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025