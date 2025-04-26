Protests Erupt Over Kashmir Attack: India's Diplomatic Retaliation

In Kathmandu, demonstrators convened near the Pakistan Embassy on Saturday, voicing their anger over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian and one Nepali citizen, inciting a wave of protests both locally and internationally.

Protesters, holding Indian flags and banners, called for justice for the victims and condemned terrorism. They accused Pakistan of allegedly supporting the terrorist groups implicated in the Pahalgam incident. Despite the emotionally charged atmosphere, the protest remained peaceful, drawing individuals from varied backgrounds in a show of solidarity.

In response, India escalated its measures by revoking numerous visas for Pakistani nationals, effective April 27. This decision, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, spares only long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with medical visas set to expire shortly. The revocation reflects India's effort to bolster border security and regulate Pakistani presence following the attack.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan conducted a video conference with state officials to implement necessary actions. Concurrently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in discussions with chief ministers to facilitate the identification and deportation of Pakistani nationals, underscoring the gravity of the response to the terror threat. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)