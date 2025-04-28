North Korea Confirms Troop Deployment to Aid Russia in Ukraine Conflict

Seoul [South Korea], April 28 (ANI) - In a historic first, North Korea confirmed its involvement in the Ukraine conflict by admitting that it sent troops to assist Russia in its military objectives. The state's news agency KCNA reported, citing South Korea's Yonhap, that North Korean forces played a pivotal role in helping Russia regain control of the Kursk border region. This strategic move, endorsed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is purportedly to bolster the longstanding friendship between Pyongyang and Moscow.

This revelation occurs mere days after Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov lauded North Korean forces during a video conference with President Vladimir Putin, underscoring their contribution to the liberation of Kursk. However, Kiev has refuted Moscow's claims of retaking the contested border region. Acknowledgment of North Korean involvement comes nearly a year after allegations from nations including the US and the UK about North Korean boots on the ground in the conflict.

The partnership between North Korea and Russia was further cemented in June 2024 with the signing of a mutual Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which commits both nations to reciprocal military support. Kim Jong Un has praised North Korean troops as 'heroes fighting for justice' and announced plans for a commemorative monument in their honor in Pyongyang. Meanwhile, the US State Department has criticized the involvement of North Korean and other foreign troops in perpetuating Russia's ongoing war efforts in Ukraine, calling for an end to such alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)