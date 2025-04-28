Balochistan's Dilemma: Rising Discontent and Call for Action

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, President of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), has voiced grave concerns over the increasing dissatisfaction among the people of Balochistan with the parliament's ineffectiveness in addressing their issues. Mengal warned that this mounting disappointment leaves residents with few options but to consider taking up arms, as reported by Dawn.

Addressing a seminar titled 'Pakistan's Judicial System and Human Rights Enshrined in the Constitution' in Turbat, organized by the Kech Bar Association, Mengal emphasized the necessity for all political parties, tribal figures, lawyers, and society to join the campaign for the release of Mahrang Baloch and other members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). He highlighted the judiciary's failure to deliver justice and the tragic requirement for lawyers to present affidavits of loyalty from their clients.

Mahrang Baloch and her fellow activists were detained on charges of attacking Quetta Civil Hospital and inciting violence, following a crackdown on BYC members protesting alleged enforced disappearances. Mengal also accused major political parties of prioritizing power over people, further claiming that governance is heavily influenced by the establishment, leaving ministers with merely symbolic titles.

