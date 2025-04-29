Left Menu

Exiled Uyghurs Seek Refuge in Canada After Decade-Long Thai Detention

Three Uyghur men holding Kyrgyz passports found sanctuary in Canada after enduring over 10 years in Thai detention. Their resettlement marks a rare escape from deportation to China. This move contrasts with recent deportations that prompted international criticism due to China's controversial treatment of Uyghurs.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Thailand

In a significant development, three Uyghur men holding Kyrgyz passports were recently resettled in Canada after spending over a decade in detention in Thailand. The men's relocation, facilitated earlier this month, was confirmed by an advocacy organization, as reported on Monday. Their escape from deportation to China highlights ongoing concerns about Uyghur treatment, as noted by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The three individuals were among a larger group of over 300 Uyghurs who fled China in 2014 to avoid persecution, ending up detained by Thai authorities and sparking a prolonged dispute over their fate. In stark contrast, Thailand deported 40 Uyghur men back to China as recently as February, an action that met with global condemnation. The recent departure of the trio to Canada followed intervention from the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, as explained by Chalida Tajaroensuk, director of the People's Empowerment Foundation.

The Uyghur community, a Turkic-speaking Muslim minority from China's Xinjiang region, continues to face significant human rights challenges. These include allegations of mass detentions, termed 'concentration camps' by some foreign governments. However, China insists these facilities are merely vocational training centers, rejecting abuse accusations. Historically, diplomatic ties between Thailand and China have influenced decisions on Uyghur refugees, as evidenced by past incidents like the 2015 resettlement to Turkey followed by a contentious deportation to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

