UK MP Blackman Urges Support for India Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

In a strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, UK MP Bob Blackman has urged the government to extend full support to India's ongoing fight against terrorism. Blackman emphasized the organized and coordinated nature of the attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists.

Blackman pointed out that terrorist bases remain operational in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, highlighting the religious targeting of the victims, who were primarily Hindu and Christian. He called for decisive actions to dismantle these bases, which exist along the line of control, and to support India's efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In response to the attack, India implemented stringent measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking visas for Pakistani nationals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to punish the terrorists and their backers, reinforcing India's resolve to eliminate terrorism and safeguard national security.

