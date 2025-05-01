Left Menu

Iranian Companies Urge India's Help to Overcome U.S. Sanctions

Iranian firms are appealing to India and international organizations for assistance in lifting U.S. sanctions that hinder their global trade. The businesses emphasize the need for smoother relations and fair market access to resume direct interactions and financial transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:41 IST
Mohammad Kaboli, Managing Director, Modiran Polymer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Iranian companies, including industry giants like Modiran Polymers and Mobarakeh Steel Group, are calling for intervention from the Indian government and global organizations to help alleviate U.S.-imposed sanctions that disrupt their trade operations.

The sanctions have severely impeded financial transactions, access to shipping, and direct engagement with international markets. Mohammad Kaboli, Managing Director of Modiran Polymer, expressed the urgency of their situation, highlighting the complications in doing business with India due to the current sanctions.

Abouzar Alvandi, Export Head for Far East and Middle Asia at Mobarakeh Steel Group, echoed similar concerns about financial transaction difficulties and logistical challenges, particularly in maritime shipping. The companies emphasize the importance of resolving these issues to facilitate seamless and fair market access for Iranian exporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

