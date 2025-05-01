Bridging Cultures: India and Hokkaido Foster Stronger Ties

During the Shake Hand Forum held in Tokyo, Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations between India and the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido. Ambassador George's initiatives received a positive response from Hokkaido officials, fostering hopes for increased collaboration.

Governor Naomichi Suzuki expressed his delight at the event, highlighting Hokkaido's appeal as a tourist hub with its distinctive seasonal offerings. He emphasized the potential for Indian filmmakers to explore Hokkaido's stunning backdrops, encouraging further cultural exchanges.

The forum also focused on economic collaboration, with Japanese company Rapidus leading semiconductor innovation in Hokkaido. Ambassador George stressed the importance of attracting more Japanese businesses to India, particularly small and medium enterprises, to enhance mutual growth in technology and industry sectors.

