Abu Dhabi Pioneers Health Innovation with Global Health Week

The Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), held under the auspices of Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, concluded its second edition with a robust focus on reimagining healthcare investments and support systems worldwide. Emphasizing digital health, artificial intelligence, prevention, and longevity, the event marked a significant advancement in the emirate's healthcare agenda.

Curated by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the event showcased over 14,000 visitors and brought together delegates from 95 countries, including 271 speakers and 140 exhibitors. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chair of the DoH, highlighted the forum's role in uniting leaders across policy, research, and technology, setting a course from diagnostics to enhanced health spans through data-driven insights.

This year's edition, with participation from 11 international health ministers and prominent figures like Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee, featured 69 panel discussions and the signing of 33 strategic MoUs. Emphasizing data-driven health systems and innovation, the event underscored Abu Dhabi's role as a global health innovator and convenor, fostering a future-ready, inclusive healthcare ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)