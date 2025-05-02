Left Menu

Pakistan's Tangled Past with Terror: Admissions Amidst Recent Conflict

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto admits Pakistan's history with extremist groups, acknowledging the nation's reforms to address such issues. The remarks follow Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's acknowledgment of supporting terror operations in collaboration with the West. The context includes a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir by a group tied to Pakistan.

  India

Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto, has openly addressed the country's historical involvement with terror operatives. Bhutto acknowledged Pakistan's past entanglement with extremist groups following statements by Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, who admitted to the nation's role in backing and funding such organizations.

In an interview with Sky News's Yalda Hakim, Bhutto emphasized that Pakistan has suffered waves of extremism but has since implemented internal reforms to combat this legacy. He stated, "It is an unfortunate part of our history, but it is not something that we are partaking in today."

As tensions remain high, Bhutto reiterated Pakistan's stance at a rally in Mirpur Khas, advocating for peace but warning of readiness to defend against provocations. This comes on the heels of comments by Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, acknowledging the historical collaboration with the West in supporting terror outfits, a strategy now deemed a regrettable mistake.

