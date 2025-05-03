Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Amplifies Literary Presence at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Saudi Arabia showcases its cultural evolution at the 34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Through workshops and panel discussions, the Kingdom promotes literary dialogue and translation, reinforcing its global cultural stature. Key institutions participate, highlighting Saudi Arabia's commitment to literature, publishing, and international collaboration.

Saudi Arabia is making a significant impression at the 34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, set from April 26 to May 5. Operating under the theme 'Knowledge Illuminates Our Community', the Kingdom is using the platform to assert its cultural and intellectual influence globally.

Saudi Arabia's pavilion highlights its dynamic transformation in literature, publishing, and translation, featuring contributions from major cultural and educational bodies such as the Ministry of Culture and King Fahd National Library. A series of engaging activities, including workshops and discussions, are set to captivate visitors, offering insights across various fields like history, literature, and science.

Bassam Al-Bassam, General Manager of Publishing at the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, emphasized the importance of this year's participation in strengthening the Saudi-UAE cultural connections. He noted the Kingdom's endeavor to support the publishing industry, foster literary dialogue, and promote translation as a means of cultural exchange. The book fair serves as a vital platform for Saudi Arabia to present its rich heritage and its ongoing civilization journey.

