India-Africa: Strengthening Bonds Across Continents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized India's deepening ties with Africa, describing the relationship as a partnership in progress and pivotal for the Global South. During a state visit by Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, he showcased the expanding cooperation between India and African nations, noting significant milestones.

In a joint press briefing, Modi highlighted nearly $100 billion in trade and $12 billion in credit lines, reflecting intensified economic engagement. He stressed improved defense collaboration and highlighted the first-ever India-Africa naval exercise. Vocational training centers and digital infrastructure projects also underline this robust partnership, with 17 new embassies opened in the last decade.

Modi also thanked Angola for its support against cross-border terrorism, urging united global action. He expressed gratitude for Angola's condolences following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Extending best wishes for Angola's African Union chairmanship, Modi celebrated the Union's inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)