Left Menu

India-Africa: Strengthening Bonds Across Continents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's robust strategic and economic ties with Africa, calling both regions partners in progress. Citing $100 billion in trade and $12 billion in credit lines, Modi emphasized increasing collaboration in defense, maritime security, and digital infrastructure, during Angolan President Lourenco's India visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:48 IST
India-Africa: Strengthening Bonds Across Continents
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized India's deepening ties with Africa, describing the relationship as a partnership in progress and pivotal for the Global South. During a state visit by Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, he showcased the expanding cooperation between India and African nations, noting significant milestones.

In a joint press briefing, Modi highlighted nearly $100 billion in trade and $12 billion in credit lines, reflecting intensified economic engagement. He stressed improved defense collaboration and highlighted the first-ever India-Africa naval exercise. Vocational training centers and digital infrastructure projects also underline this robust partnership, with 17 new embassies opened in the last decade.

Modi also thanked Angola for its support against cross-border terrorism, urging united global action. He expressed gratitude for Angola's condolences following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Extending best wishes for Angola's African Union chairmanship, Modi celebrated the Union's inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025