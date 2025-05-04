Left Menu

India and Angola Forge New Ties: Historic MoUs Inked in Key Sectors

India and Angola have signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to deepen bilateral cooperation. The agreements include a $200 million line of credit for defense, along with collaborations in Ayurveda, agriculture, and culture. Angola also joins the International Solar Alliance, marking a historic milestone in India-Africa relations.

Updated: 04-05-2025 08:13 IST
MoUs being exchanged between India and Angola (Image: X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, India and Angola have signed a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The Indian government has approved a $200 million line of credit to Angola to facilitate defense procurement, marking a new chapter in their strategic relationship.

During Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco's visit, the two nations formalized accords on cooperation in traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural exchanges for the period 2025-29. Angola's accession to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as its 123rd member underlines the expanding energy partnership between the countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the historic nature of President Lourenco's visit, emphasizing shared goals in defense modernization and energy expansion. India remains a top buyer of Angolan oil and gas, and both countries plan to explore further collaborations in digital infrastructure, healthcare, and critical minerals. The visit also saw discussions on reinforcing joint efforts against global terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

