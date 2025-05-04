UAE Denounces Israeli Strikes on Syria, Calls for Peace
The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns Israeli military actions in Syria, emphasizing commitment to Syrian sovereignty and calling for regional peace. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserts these actions breach the 1974 Israel-Syria Agreement and international law, urging a halt to practices escalating regional tensions.
The United Arab Emirates has voiced grave condemnation of the ongoing Israeli military strikes on Syrian soil, reiterating its steadfast support for Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
This declaration from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists that these repeated violations represent an infringement on Syria's sovereign rights and breach international law, notably the 1974 Agreement of Disengagement between Israel and Syria.
Emphasizing a categorical rejection of such military practices, the Ministry warns against the risk of escalating regional tensions, which could undermine ongoing peace and stability efforts.
