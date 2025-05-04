UAE Denounces Israeli Strikes on Syria, Calls for Peace

The United Arab Emirates has voiced grave condemnation of the ongoing Israeli military strikes on Syrian soil, reiterating its steadfast support for Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

This declaration from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists that these repeated violations represent an infringement on Syria's sovereign rights and breach international law, notably the 1974 Agreement of Disengagement between Israel and Syria.

Emphasizing a categorical rejection of such military practices, the Ministry warns against the risk of escalating regional tensions, which could undermine ongoing peace and stability efforts.

