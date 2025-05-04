UK and India Strengthen Ties in Fight Against Terrorism and Cultural Exchange

In a recent visit to India, UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, reiterated the United Kingdom's solidarity with India in fighting terrorism, emphasizing a longstanding and deep-rooted bilateral relationship.

Nandy conveyed Prime Minister Keir Starmer's direct condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the victims of recent attacks. She participated in a minute's silence to honor the victims, underscoring the UK's unwavering support for India's anti-terrorism efforts. During her visit, Nandy also announced a new cultural cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The Secretary highlighted the UK and India's shared prowess in the creative industries, covering fields such as film, fashion, and music. Nandy noted ongoing collaborations between UK and Indian scientific institutions and expressed excitement over India hosting the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup. Nandy believes the event will inspire young women in both nations, fostering further cultural and sporting exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)