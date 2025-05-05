Controversial Parade in Toronto Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Canada

India lodged a formal complaint with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi following a parade in Toronto, which displayed provocative images and language considered threatening towards Indian leadership and citizens.

The parade, reported to be organized in the Malton Gurdwara of Toronto, has been labeled by sources as anti-Hindu, sparking a demand for action against groups that propagate hatred and extremism.

The controversy arose after Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman, through a video post, questioned if the newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will handle Khalistani groups differently than his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

