Controversial Parade in Toronto Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Canada
India has formally expressed strong objections to a Toronto parade that displayed offensive imagery and language against its leadership and citizens. The Indian government urged Canadian authorities to address anti-India sentiments and ensure the safety of Indians residing in Canada.
- Country:
- India
India lodged a formal complaint with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi following a parade in Toronto, which displayed provocative images and language considered threatening towards Indian leadership and citizens.
The parade, reported to be organized in the Malton Gurdwara of Toronto, has been labeled by sources as anti-Hindu, sparking a demand for action against groups that propagate hatred and extremism.
The controversy arose after Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman, through a video post, questioned if the newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will handle Khalistani groups differently than his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Canada
- Toronto
- Parade
- Diplomatic
- Anti-Hindu
- Khalistani
- Mark Carney
- Justin Trudeau
- New Delhi
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran’s Strategic Consultations
Diplomatic Bridges: US Vice President J D Vance's Historic Visit to India
Diplomatic Dialogues: Priorities Unveiled Before Vance Visit
China's Retaliatory Sanctions Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Historic Diplomatic Visit: US Vice President Vance in India