Controversial Parade in Toronto Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Canada

India has formally expressed strong objections to a Toronto parade that displayed offensive imagery and language against its leadership and citizens. The Indian government urged Canadian authorities to address anti-India sentiments and ensure the safety of Indians residing in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India lodged a formal complaint with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi following a parade in Toronto, which displayed provocative images and language considered threatening towards Indian leadership and citizens.

The parade, reported to be organized in the Malton Gurdwara of Toronto, has been labeled by sources as anti-Hindu, sparking a demand for action against groups that propagate hatred and extremism.

The controversy arose after Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman, through a video post, questioned if the newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will handle Khalistani groups differently than his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

