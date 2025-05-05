Left Menu

Indus Treaty Suspension Sparks Water Conflict Between India and Pakistan

India's hold on the Indus Waters Treaty results in a potential 21% water shortage in Pakistan's early Kharif season. The Indus River System Authority warns of significant water flow reduction from River Chenab due to India's move, urging close monitoring of the situation for further shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:06 IST
Visuals from the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project built on the Chenab River (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The decision by India to temporarily suspend the Indus Waters Treaty has triggered concerns in Pakistan as a potential water crisis looms. Pakistan's Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has reported a significant drop in Chenab River inflows, attributing it to reduced water supplies from India, posing a potential 21% water shortage during the early Kharif season. This was discussed during a meeting chaired by IRSA Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir, where the water availability criteria for the rest of the Kharif season, which extends to September 2025, were reviewed.

The Indus River System Authority (IAC) has expressed unanimous concern regarding the situation, noting an alarming decrease in Chenab River inflows at Marala. This decline is primarily due to India's actions, potentially exacerbating water shortages in the early part of the Kharif season. If the water supply remains unchanged, a 21% shortage is expected, potentially altering the forecasted 7% shortage in the late Kharif season from June to September.

Locals in the Jammu region have backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to suspend the treaty, highlighting significant changes in Chenab River levels and expressing their disapproval of water allocations to Pakistan. The suspension follows an attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, linked to cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, which resulted in the controversial decision to halt the long-standing water-sharing agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

