MoS Pabitra Margherita's Pacific Visit: Strengthening Ties with New Zealand and Fiji

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, is scheduled to embark on a crucial visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8 to May 12. According to a Tuesday announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the minister's itinerary includes bilateral meetings with New Zealand's political leadership from May 8 to 9.

In addition to these high-level discussions, Margherita will be engaging with influential figures from the business sector and representatives of the Indian diaspora in Auckland, as per the MEA's statement. India and New Zealand boast a longstanding relationship, underscored by their shared history as Commonwealth members, common legal systems, and a unified commitment to economic and democratic prosperity.

The visit also coincides with Margherita's participation as the Guest of Honour at Fiji's third Girmit Day ceremony. This visit seeks to reinforce historic connections that date back to 1879 when Indian laborers arrived in Fiji under the indenture system. The MEA highlights that Margherita's visit is part of an ongoing effort to cultivate stronger ties between India and the wider Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)