India's Global Talent Initiative: Jaishankar's Vision for an Interconnected Future

Addressing the Global Access to Talents from India (GATI) event in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of supporting Indians living overseas and highlighted past evacuation efforts. He unveiled initiatives like a grievance portal and a responsive fund for vulnerable individuals, reflecting the government's commitment to aiding citizens abroad.

Jaishankar emphasized that as more Indians venture overseas, they carry expectations of government support in challenging situations. From quick passport replacements to addressing wage disputes and ensuring cultural rights, these concerns are now integral to India's diplomatic agenda. The minister noted the institutionalization of mechanisms to bolster confidence among Indians exploring global opportunities.

Highlighting skill development efforts, Jaishankar spoke of initiatives designed to enhance the productivity of India's workforce in line with modern demands. He stressed the significance of a collective national effort to seize global opportunities. Jaishankar also cited discussions with international partners like Japan, Israel, and European nations seeking Indian skills, illustrating a robust demand aligned with India's talent availability, urging action to harness these opportunities.

