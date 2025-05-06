Left Menu

India's Global Talent Initiative: Jaishankar's Vision for an Interconnected Future

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the crucial role of supporting Indians abroad and facilitating global talent mobility. At the GATI event in New Delhi, he discussed diverse government efforts to address these needs, emphasizing skill development and international cooperation to enhance India's global workforce presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:04 IST
India's Global Talent Initiative: Jaishankar's Vision for an Interconnected Future
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the Global Access to Talents from India (GATI) event in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of supporting Indians living overseas and highlighted past evacuation efforts. He unveiled initiatives like a grievance portal and a responsive fund for vulnerable individuals, reflecting the government's commitment to aiding citizens abroad.

Jaishankar emphasized that as more Indians venture overseas, they carry expectations of government support in challenging situations. From quick passport replacements to addressing wage disputes and ensuring cultural rights, these concerns are now integral to India's diplomatic agenda. The minister noted the institutionalization of mechanisms to bolster confidence among Indians exploring global opportunities.

Highlighting skill development efforts, Jaishankar spoke of initiatives designed to enhance the productivity of India's workforce in line with modern demands. He stressed the significance of a collective national effort to seize global opportunities. Jaishankar also cited discussions with international partners like Japan, Israel, and European nations seeking Indian skills, illustrating a robust demand aligned with India's talent availability, urging action to harness these opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025