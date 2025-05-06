Left Menu

Tremors Shake West of Tobelo: No Damage Reported

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck west of Tobelo, Indonesia, with its epicentre 85 kilometres away. The quake occurred at a depth of 123.9 kilometres, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes western Indonesia (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

On Tuesday, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the region west of Tobelo, Indonesia, as reported by the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

The agency detailed that the seismic event's epicentre was situated 85 kilometres from the Tobelo district, reaching a depth of 123.9 kilometres.

Despite the tremors, there were thankfully no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

