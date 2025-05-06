Tremors Shake West of Tobelo: No Damage Reported
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck west of Tobelo, Indonesia, with its epicentre 85 kilometres away. The quake occurred at a depth of 123.9 kilometres, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
On Tuesday, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the region west of Tobelo, Indonesia, as reported by the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.
The agency detailed that the seismic event's epicentre was situated 85 kilometres from the Tobelo district, reaching a depth of 123.9 kilometres.
Despite the tremors, there were thankfully no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Indonesia
- Tobelo
- seismic
- event
- Meteorology
- Climatology
- Geophysics
- epicentre
- tremors
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enhancing Safety at Devgiri Fort: ASI Initiatives to Prevent Fires
Neeraj Chopra Classic: A New Chapter in Global Javelin Events
Supreme Court Poised to Rule on Obamacare's Preventive Services Mandate
Global Diplomatic Events and Key International Meetings
Taiwanese Attendance at Chinese Industry Events Soars Amid Cross-Strait Tensions