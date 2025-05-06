Tremors Shake West of Tobelo: No Damage Reported

On Tuesday, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the region west of Tobelo, Indonesia, as reported by the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

The agency detailed that the seismic event's epicentre was situated 85 kilometres from the Tobelo district, reaching a depth of 123.9 kilometres.

Despite the tremors, there were thankfully no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)