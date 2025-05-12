Trump Claims Diplomacy Averted Nuclear Conflict Between India and Pakistan

In a bold assertion at a White House press briefing, US President Donald Trump highlighted his administration's pivotal role in halting potential nuclear hostilities between India and Pakistan. Trump emphasized the significant impact of US diplomatic intervention, declaring, "We stopped a nuclear conflict. Millions of lives could have been at risk."

Recounting the US strategy, Trump acknowledged the role of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in brokering what he described as a potential permanent truce. He explained that leveraging trade promises played a crucial role in negotiations, saying, "We helped a lot with trade. If you stop [hostilities], we're doing trade."

However, the cessation of hostilities, agreed after diplomatic discussions including Pakistan's DGMO and his Indian counterpart, was short-lived. Hours after the ceasefire began on May 10, Pakistan reportedly violated the agreement, reigniting tensions. India's military actions were retaliatory, following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

