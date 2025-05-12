Left Menu

Trump Claims Diplomacy Averted Nuclear Conflict Between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump claims his administration thwarted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan through diplomatic efforts and trade leverage. Despite a temporary halt in hostilities, Pakistan reportedly violated the ceasefire soon after. Tensions escalated due to Indian military action following a terrorist attack in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:05 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/@TheWhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold assertion at a White House press briefing, US President Donald Trump highlighted his administration's pivotal role in halting potential nuclear hostilities between India and Pakistan. Trump emphasized the significant impact of US diplomatic intervention, declaring, "We stopped a nuclear conflict. Millions of lives could have been at risk."

Recounting the US strategy, Trump acknowledged the role of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in brokering what he described as a potential permanent truce. He explained that leveraging trade promises played a crucial role in negotiations, saying, "We helped a lot with trade. If you stop [hostilities], we're doing trade."

However, the cessation of hostilities, agreed after diplomatic discussions including Pakistan's DGMO and his Indian counterpart, was short-lived. Hours after the ceasefire began on May 10, Pakistan reportedly violated the agreement, reigniting tensions. India's military actions were retaliatory, following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

