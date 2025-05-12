Left Menu

Israel Unveils Ambitious National Food Security Plan 2050

Israel has introduced a National Food Security Plan for 2050 to tackle climate shocks, labor shortages, and increased reliance on food imports. The plan demands an investment of up to USD 1.4 billion and aims to boost local production, reduce waste, and enhance national resilience against global disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:10 IST
Israel Unveils Ambitious National Food Security Plan 2050
Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In response to growing threats to its food supply, Israel unveiled the National Food Security Plan 2050 on Monday. The comprehensive strategy, requiring an investment between NIS 2.5 billion and 5 billion (USD 710 million to USD 1.4 billion), aims to mitigate climate shocks, labor shortages, and reliance on food imports.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter highlighted the risks during a conference, stating that without decisive action, Israel could face shortages and instability. The ministry outlined the impact of climate change, predicting a significant drop in agricultural yields as the population increases, while the workforce in food production shrinks.

Israel's heavy dependence on food imports makes it vulnerable to global disruptions. Brig. Gen. (res.) Itzik Bar emphasized the necessity of local food security, linking it to national security. The plan aims to reduce food loss, currently at over 2.6 million tons annually, by promoting sustainable diets and enhancing production capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025