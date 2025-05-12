Israel Unveils Ambitious National Food Security Plan 2050

In response to growing threats to its food supply, Israel unveiled the National Food Security Plan 2050 on Monday. The comprehensive strategy, requiring an investment between NIS 2.5 billion and 5 billion (USD 710 million to USD 1.4 billion), aims to mitigate climate shocks, labor shortages, and reliance on food imports.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter highlighted the risks during a conference, stating that without decisive action, Israel could face shortages and instability. The ministry outlined the impact of climate change, predicting a significant drop in agricultural yields as the population increases, while the workforce in food production shrinks.

Israel's heavy dependence on food imports makes it vulnerable to global disruptions. Brig. Gen. (res.) Itzik Bar emphasized the necessity of local food security, linking it to national security. The plan aims to reduce food loss, currently at over 2.6 million tons annually, by promoting sustainable diets and enhancing production capacity.

