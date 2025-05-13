Left Menu

UAE Champions Gender Equality at G20 Women's Empowerment Meeting

The UAE's Gender Balance Council showcased national initiatives at the G20 Women's Empowerment Working Group meeting in South Africa, emphasizing progress in gender equality. The UAE's focus includes eliminating gender-based violence, financial inclusion, and enhancing female leadership across sectors as it fosters international collaboration for women's empowerment.

Updated: 13-05-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:32 IST
UAE Champions Gender Equality at G20 Women's Empowerment Meeting
UAE Gender Balance Council showcases national achievements (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates, through its Gender Balance Council, took part in the G20 Women's Empowerment Working Group's second technical meeting held in South Africa from May 8 to 9. Representing the UAE were key officials including Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi and Maitha Al Hashimi, who highlighted the UAE's significant achievements in promoting gender balance.

The UAE delegation's presentation focused on national efforts to advance women's empowerment, specifically in eliminating gender-based violence, bolstering the care economy, and promoting financial inclusion. National objectives aim to increase women's leadership representation, which Vice President Mona Ghanem Al Marri identified as aligning with G20 priorities.

Mouza Al Suwaidi emphasized the UAE's constitutional commitment and strategic initiatives supporting women's access to leadership roles and financial resources, noting women occupy significant positions in government and the private sector. The discussions at the G20 underscore the UAE's dedication to global collaboration, sharing successes, and building equitable societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

