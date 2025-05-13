UAE Champions Gender Equality at G20 Women's Empowerment Meeting

The United Arab Emirates, through its Gender Balance Council, took part in the G20 Women's Empowerment Working Group's second technical meeting held in South Africa from May 8 to 9. Representing the UAE were key officials including Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi and Maitha Al Hashimi, who highlighted the UAE's significant achievements in promoting gender balance.

The UAE delegation's presentation focused on national efforts to advance women's empowerment, specifically in eliminating gender-based violence, bolstering the care economy, and promoting financial inclusion. National objectives aim to increase women's leadership representation, which Vice President Mona Ghanem Al Marri identified as aligning with G20 priorities.

Mouza Al Suwaidi emphasized the UAE's constitutional commitment and strategic initiatives supporting women's access to leadership roles and financial resources, noting women occupy significant positions in government and the private sector. The discussions at the G20 underscore the UAE's dedication to global collaboration, sharing successes, and building equitable societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)