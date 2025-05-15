India Challenges Pakistan's Nuclear Security Amid Global Concerns

In a recent statement, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to assume responsibility for overseeing Pakistan's nuclear weapons. Addressing an audience in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh questioned the security of nuclear arsenals in what he described as an 'irresponsible and rogue nation.'

Despite Singh's concerns, the IAEA has maintained that there are no reports of radiation leaks from any Pakistani nuclear facilities. The IAEA's response came following inquiries by ANI but did not directly address Singh's remarks.

Speculation on social media about potential nuclear leaks in Pakistan has been dismissed by Indian officials. Air Marshal AK Bharti clarified that India's military activities did not target nuclear installations in the region. As tensions persist, Prime Minister Modi sternly stated that India will not tolerate any attempts at nuclear blackmail, emphasizing India's resolute stance against terrorism.

