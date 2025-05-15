Left Menu

India Challenges Pakistan's Nuclear Security Amid Global Concerns

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls for the IAEA to oversee Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, citing security concerns. The IAEA reports no radiation leaks in Pakistan. Amidst rumors of nuclear instability, India affirms its intolerance of nuclear blackmail, echoing its firm stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:28 IST
India Challenges Pakistan's Nuclear Security Amid Global Concerns
Representative Image (Image Credit: X@iaeaorg). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to assume responsibility for overseeing Pakistan's nuclear weapons. Addressing an audience in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh questioned the security of nuclear arsenals in what he described as an 'irresponsible and rogue nation.'

Despite Singh's concerns, the IAEA has maintained that there are no reports of radiation leaks from any Pakistani nuclear facilities. The IAEA's response came following inquiries by ANI but did not directly address Singh's remarks.

Speculation on social media about potential nuclear leaks in Pakistan has been dismissed by Indian officials. Air Marshal AK Bharti clarified that India's military activities did not target nuclear installations in the region. As tensions persist, Prime Minister Modi sternly stated that India will not tolerate any attempts at nuclear blackmail, emphasizing India's resolute stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025