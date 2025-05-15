Left Menu

Trump Claims Role in Easing Indo-Pak Tensions Amidst Historic Conflict

President Donald Trump asserted his influence in reducing rising hostilities between India and Pakistan, crediting trade discussions and diplomatic efforts for easing tensions after a deadly attack in Kashmir. Despite Trump's claims, experts clarify that the US nudged Pakistan towards peace, but did not directly mediate the ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:06 IST
President Trump speaks to US troops in Doha, says India and Pakistan were happy with his push for trade over war. (Photo: White House). Image Credit: ANI
US President Donald Trump on Thursday made a bold claim regarding his involvement in easing the mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, which he said were becoming 'more and more hostile.' Trump suggested that his administration contributed to settling the issue, ultimately fostering a move towards trade over conflict.

Addressing American troops stationed in Doha, Qatar, Trump commented on the historical disputes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, highlighting the possibility of trade as a peaceful alternative. 'I sure as hell helped settle the problem,' he stated, referencing escalating tensions following a violent attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Despite Trump's assertions, foreign affairs expert KP Fabian clarified that the US acted as a subtle influence rather than a mediator. While Trump's claims of a ceasefire credit were met with dissatisfaction in India, diplomatic pressures reportedly urged Pakistan to propose peace talks, leading to a fragile ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

