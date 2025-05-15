Trump Claims Role in Easing Indo-Pak Tensions Amidst Historic Conflict

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made a bold claim regarding his involvement in easing the mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, which he said were becoming 'more and more hostile.' Trump suggested that his administration contributed to settling the issue, ultimately fostering a move towards trade over conflict.

Addressing American troops stationed in Doha, Qatar, Trump commented on the historical disputes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, highlighting the possibility of trade as a peaceful alternative. 'I sure as hell helped settle the problem,' he stated, referencing escalating tensions following a violent attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Despite Trump's assertions, foreign affairs expert KP Fabian clarified that the US acted as a subtle influence rather than a mediator. While Trump's claims of a ceasefire credit were met with dissatisfaction in India, diplomatic pressures reportedly urged Pakistan to propose peace talks, leading to a fragile ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)