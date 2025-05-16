Left Menu

Ireland Raises Alarm Over Human Rights Crackdown in Balochistan

The Irish government has voiced serious concerns regarding the crackdown on civil society activists in Pakistan's Balochistan. Ireland is actively monitoring the situation, collaborating with EU partners, and pressing for respect of fundamental human rights in the region amidst rising international condemnation of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:57 IST
Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris (Image Credit: X/@SimonHarrisTD). Image Credit: ANI
The Irish government has voiced serious concerns over the increasing crackdown on civil society activists in Pakistan's Balochistan province. This stance was highlighted after a parliamentary question by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, to which Simon Harris, Tanaiste and Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, responded. He acknowledged the arrests of notable Baloch human rights activists like Mahrang Baloch and Beebow Baloch, according to The Balochistan Post.

Harris further stated in a written reply that Ireland's embassy in Islamabad is closely monitoring regional developments, working in tandem with the European Union Delegation and other allies to determine a suitable diplomatic response. He reiterated Ireland's firm commitment to global human rights, emphasizing the importance of civil liberties such as freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and political participation as core aspects of Ireland's foreign policy.

Expressing deep concern, Harris highlighted Ireland's resolve to ensure fundamental rights are respected globally. He referenced the EU's engagement with Pakistan during the 14th EU-Pakistan Joint Commission in November 2024, where human rights issues were a focal point of discussions, as reported by The Balochistan Post. These matters are linked to Pakistan's involvement in the EU's GSP+ scheme, which conditions trade benefits on adherence to international human rights conventions.

International organizations have condemned the rising number of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in Balochistan, accusing Pakistani authorities of stifling dissent through unlawful means. On March 22, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch, along with others, was detained amid allegations of 'attacking' a hospital and inciting violence during a protest against enforced disappearances, as reported by Dawn and ANI.

