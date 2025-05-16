Bangladeshi Women Rally for Rights Amid Rising Tensions

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, thousands of women's rights activists assembled on Dhaka's Manik Mia Avenue, protesting against gender discrimination camouflaged under religious pretexts. The demonstrators, carrying banners with the slogan "A march of solidarity at the call of women," demanded equal rights and dignity.

The protest was ignited by a surge of anti-feminist feelings following the Women's Reform Commission's proposal to recognize sex workers as laborers. This recommendation faced vehement opposition from hardline Islamist factions, sparking derogatory remarks against women.

Bangladeshi author and activist Taslima Nasreen delivered a blistering critique of the current interim government, questioning its legitimacy and calling for immediate elections. She spotlighted issues such as rising Islamic terrorism, which, she claimed, threatens not just women but also members of the former ruling Awami League party.

(With inputs from agencies.)