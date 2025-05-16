Taiwan Considers Joint Humanitarian Exercises Amidst Tensions in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan is engaging in discussions with certain countries to conduct joint humanitarian exercises in the Taiwan Strait. This move is a strategic response to China's increasing use of 'gray zone' tactics and legal warfare, according to Coast Guard Administration Deputy Director General Hsieh Ching-chin, as reported by the Taipei Times.

During a recent legislative session, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu probed the Coast Guard on its strategies for addressing the growing disparity in naval power in the Taiwan Strait. The inquiry was particularly focused on the Chinese navy's use of covert operations, disguising their warships as China Coast Guard vessels.

Hsieh Ching-chin assured that any attempt by China to enforce a maritime lockdown would be treated as an act of war, underlining the close cooperation with Taiwan's navy and intelligence services to safeguard ships. The Coast Guard is considering developing long-range reconnaissance air support for quicker responses to potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)