Left Menu

Taiwan Considers Joint Humanitarian Exercises Amidst Tensions in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan is exploring joint humanitarian exercises with allied countries to counter China's 'gray zone' tactics in the Taiwan Strait. The Coast Guard is enhancing its capabilities, including air support, and coordinating with the navy to ensure safe passage for ships against rising Chinese maritime threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:27 IST
Taiwan Considers Joint Humanitarian Exercises Amidst Tensions in Taiwan Strait
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is engaging in discussions with certain countries to conduct joint humanitarian exercises in the Taiwan Strait. This move is a strategic response to China's increasing use of 'gray zone' tactics and legal warfare, according to Coast Guard Administration Deputy Director General Hsieh Ching-chin, as reported by the Taipei Times.

During a recent legislative session, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu probed the Coast Guard on its strategies for addressing the growing disparity in naval power in the Taiwan Strait. The inquiry was particularly focused on the Chinese navy's use of covert operations, disguising their warships as China Coast Guard vessels.

Hsieh Ching-chin assured that any attempt by China to enforce a maritime lockdown would be treated as an act of war, underlining the close cooperation with Taiwan's navy and intelligence services to safeguard ships. The Coast Guard is considering developing long-range reconnaissance air support for quicker responses to potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025