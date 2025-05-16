US Role in India-Pakistan Tensions: Expert Debunks Trump's Mediation Claim
King's College London Senior Lecturer, Walter Ladwig, refutes US President Trump's mediation claims in the India-Pakistan conflict. He emphasizes the need for skepticism towards Trump's statements, highlighting that peace efforts were primarily bilateral. He underlines the potential negative impact on US interests if tensions escalate.
In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Walter Ladwig, a Senior Lecturer in international relations at King's College London, refuted claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding America's role in mediating the conflict between India and Pakistan. Ladwig emphasized that India has categorically dismissed any such mediation involvement.
Ladwig elaborated on communication efforts, revealing that top US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, engaged in discussions with Indian and Pakistani leaders. However, he asserted these were mere diplomatic exchanges rather than mediations. Ladwig advised caution when interpreting Trump's statements, highlighting a factually incorrect claim about Kashmir.
He further explained that diminished tensions are beneficial for the US, as India is viewed as a strategic partner against China. Economic growth in India, crucial for regional stability, aligns with American interests. A conflict would divert India's focus from broader Asian issues and threaten its development milestones, not serving American priorities.
