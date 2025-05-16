Left Menu

US Role in India-Pakistan Tensions: Expert Debunks Trump's Mediation Claim

King's College London Senior Lecturer, Walter Ladwig, refutes US President Trump's mediation claims in the India-Pakistan conflict. He emphasizes the need for skepticism towards Trump's statements, highlighting that peace efforts were primarily bilateral. He underlines the potential negative impact on US interests if tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:42 IST
US Role in India-Pakistan Tensions: Expert Debunks Trump's Mediation Claim
Walter Ladwig Senior Lecturer, international relations at King's college London and Security Expert (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Walter Ladwig, a Senior Lecturer in international relations at King's College London, refuted claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding America's role in mediating the conflict between India and Pakistan. Ladwig emphasized that India has categorically dismissed any such mediation involvement.

Ladwig elaborated on communication efforts, revealing that top US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, engaged in discussions with Indian and Pakistani leaders. However, he asserted these were mere diplomatic exchanges rather than mediations. Ladwig advised caution when interpreting Trump's statements, highlighting a factually incorrect claim about Kashmir.

He further explained that diminished tensions are beneficial for the US, as India is viewed as a strategic partner against China. Economic growth in India, crucial for regional stability, aligns with American interests. A conflict would divert India's focus from broader Asian issues and threaten its development milestones, not serving American priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025