Chomolungma Controversy: China's Name Game at Nepal's Sagarmatha Sambaad

At Nepal's Sagarmatha Sambaad, China's Vice Chairman Xiao Jie exclusively used the Chinese name 'Chomolungma' for Mount Everest, sparking diplomatic curiosity. Despite Nepalese leaders' advocacy for 'Sagarmatha,' Jie repeatedly emphasized the Sino name, highlighting geopolitical sensitivities amidst the attendance of global dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:16 IST
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (Image Credit: Sagarmatha Sambaad). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a move that stirred diplomatic curiosity, China's Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee, Xiao Jie, chose to exclusively refer to Mount Everest by its Sino name, "Chomolungma," at Nepal's flagship event, the Sagarmatha Sambaad. This decision contrasted sharply with the usage of "Sagarmatha" and "Everest" by other attendees.

Addressing the inaugural session in Kathmandu, where Nepal had officially named the event after the world's highest peak, Xiao Jie delivered his keynote speech in Chinese, necessitating a translator's efforts. Despite the event's celebratory title, Jie referred to "Chomolungma" ten times during his 20-minute address, a point noted with concern by Nepalese officials who declined to comment publicly.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, and other dignitaries from 200 participants, including representatives from multiple countries and international organizations, were present. Although Prime Minister Oli previously advocated for the exclusive use of "Sagarmatha" in public discourse, he remained silent on Jie's choices. ANI's attempts to obtain remarks from Nepal's Foreign Ministry remained unanswered. (ANI)

