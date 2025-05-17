PTI Leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi Hospitalized Amid Legal Turmoil

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was urgently hospitalized early Saturday morning after experiencing chest pain, ARY News reported. Qureshi's health scare occurred just after the Fajr prayer, prompting jail authorities to swiftly transfer him to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for medical assessment and treatment.

Qureshi has been detained at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail following his arrest linked to the May 9, 2023, national unrest. This followed the controversial arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan, which triggered widespread protests marked by destructive incidents. Jail officials have notified Qureshi's family of his health condition, though specifics remain undisclosed.

Amid claims of political victimization by PTI, Qureshi's son, Zain Qureshi, confirmed that his father was evaluated by prison medics before being moved to PIC. While under observation, his daughter Meher Bano expressed her gratitude for public concern and requested prayers for his recovery, emphasizing the family's belief in wrongful detainment.

In July 2024, Qureshi was charged by a Lahore anti-terrorism court in relation to an alleged assault on a police station. His transfer to Kot Lakhpat Jail was attributed to logistical issues in facilitating court appearances from Rawalpindi. Despite facing multiple charges from the May 9 riots, Qureshi maintains his innocence.

