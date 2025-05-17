Left Menu

IDF Achieves Unprecedented Battlefield Medical Evacuation Efficiency

The Israel Defence Forces has set a new global standard for battlefield medical evacuation speed, with wounded personnel now reaching hospitals in record time. This progress is attributed to technological advancements and medical reforms, significantly enhancing survival rates. Mental health support for soldiers has also expanded amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:42 IST
Representational Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In an unprecedented achievement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has reported remarkably swift medical evacuations during its ongoing conflict in Gaza. New data reveals an average evacuation time of just 51 minutes by air and 61 minutes by ground, surpassing previous records set during the 2014 war.

This operational breakthrough, described by the IDF as the fastest globally, is the result of substantial reforms, innovative technologies, and a strengthened cadre of frontline medics. Notably, medical teams now reach wounded soldiers in as little as one to four minutes—a stark improvement from the 25-minute response time seen in the Second Lebanon War of 2006.

The integration of advanced technology is pivotal in this development. The IDF is in the process of deploying automatic smart tourniquets and drones for delivering life-saving supplies, such as refrigerated blood, directly to the battlefield. The Military's expanded support system also addresses mental health with increased personnel and direct aid missions, focusing on rehabilitation and lowering the PTSD surge among troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

