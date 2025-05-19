Left Menu

Manufacturing Revolution: Make it in the Emirates 2025 Unveils Future Innovations

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates has launched under Advanced Industries Accelerated. The event discusses AI-driven manufacturing and more, featuring prominent speakers and exhibitors. Major announcements, new initiatives, and strategic investments are anticipated, showcasing the UAE's industrial vision until May 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:22 IST
Fourth 'Make it in the Emirates' kicks off in Abu Dhabi (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The highly anticipated fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates has commenced under the theme 'Advanced Industries Accelerated.' Hosted at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, the event will run until May 22, drawing an impressive array of local and international participants, including decision-makers and industry leaders.

Over its four-day span, the event will delve into pivotal themes such as AI-driven manufacturing, the transformation towards smarter industries, and fostering national content in manufacturing. The opening day includes a pivotal session titled 'The UAE's Vision - Shaping the Future of Manufacturing' and features a keynote speech addressing the evolution of industry and investment strategies.

This year's exhibition boasts 720 exhibitors, more than 300 speakers, and a showcase of over 3,800 products across a vast area. Attendees can look forward to announcements on new projects and initiatives across twelve critical sectors, alongside the prestigious Make it in the Emirates Awards ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

