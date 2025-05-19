Manufacturing Revolution: Make it in the Emirates 2025 Unveils Future Innovations

The highly anticipated fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates has commenced under the theme 'Advanced Industries Accelerated.' Hosted at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, the event will run until May 22, drawing an impressive array of local and international participants, including decision-makers and industry leaders.

Over its four-day span, the event will delve into pivotal themes such as AI-driven manufacturing, the transformation towards smarter industries, and fostering national content in manufacturing. The opening day includes a pivotal session titled 'The UAE's Vision - Shaping the Future of Manufacturing' and features a keynote speech addressing the evolution of industry and investment strategies.

This year's exhibition boasts 720 exhibitors, more than 300 speakers, and a showcase of over 3,800 products across a vast area. Attendees can look forward to announcements on new projects and initiatives across twelve critical sectors, alongside the prestigious Make it in the Emirates Awards ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)