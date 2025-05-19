Left Menu

Julphar's Strategic Expansion: Pioneering UAE's Pharmaceutical Industry

Basel Ziyadeh, CEO of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), outlines a AED 300 million investment plan to expand and enhance manufacturing infrastructure, emphasizing the firm's role as a key player in the UAE's pharmaceutical sector. Julphar exports over 80% of its production to 40 countries, leveraging national expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:05 IST
Julphar CEO Basel Ziyadeh announces AED 300 million investment plan to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing and exports. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strong affirmation of its pivotal role in the UAE's pharmaceutical sector, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) continues to make significant strides under the leadership of CEO Basel Ziyadeh. The company exports over 80% of its products to approximately 40 countries, showcasing a robust manufacturing framework driven by local talent.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the inaugural day of 'Make it in the Emirates 2025', Ziyadeh unveiled a bold AED 300 million investment strategy set over the next five years. This venture seeks to expand Julphar's manufacturing capacity and integrate advanced technology in partnership with international collaborators, thereby propelling the national economy through enhanced non-oil pharmaceutical exports.

Over the past three years, Julphar has channeled AED 100 million into upgrading its production processes and introducing new technologies, successfully launching more than 35 new pharmaceuticals. More than 45 years since its inception, Julphar stands proud as a pioneering UAE-based pharmaceutical company, exporting its products globally from one of the Arab region's most extensive industrial setups.

