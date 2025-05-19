Left Menu

UAE Strengthens Cultural Bridges with Thai Monk Delegation

Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance, hosted Thailand's Chief Monk at the Royal Thai Embassy. The meeting symbolizes the countries' 50-year diplomatic bond and commitment to cultural unity. A delegation of Thai monks visiting the UAE aims to foster interfaith dialogue and global harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:29 IST
Nahayan bin Mubarak meets Chief Monk of Nah Luang Temple at Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

In an emblematic move showcasing the UAE's dedication to tolerance and cultural plurality, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, met with Thailand's Chief Monk, Venerable Phraphawanathammaphinan Seesuk, at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The meeting, attended by Thai Ambassador Sorayut Chasombat, marks a significant milestone in the 50-year diplomatic relationship between the UAE and Thailand.

This pivotal visit is part of a broader initiative organized by the Thai Embassy, inviting a delegation of monks from Nah Luang Temple to the UAE. Running from 15 to 22 May 2025, the program is designed to enhance interfaith dialogue, sharing Buddhist cultural and spiritual values in a spirit of mutual respect and global understanding.

During discussions, Sheikh Nahayan underscored the importance of such global interactions in promoting tolerance, coexistence, and peace. The Venerable Chief Monk praised the UAE's role in fostering cultural harmony and peaceful coexistence, emphasizing the strengthening of global peace through cultural diplomacy. The meeting concluded with a group photo, capturing the collaborative spirit and shared respect between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

