UAE Strengthens Cultural Bridges with Thai Monk Delegation

In an emblematic move showcasing the UAE's dedication to tolerance and cultural plurality, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, met with Thailand's Chief Monk, Venerable Phraphawanathammaphinan Seesuk, at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The meeting, attended by Thai Ambassador Sorayut Chasombat, marks a significant milestone in the 50-year diplomatic relationship between the UAE and Thailand.

This pivotal visit is part of a broader initiative organized by the Thai Embassy, inviting a delegation of monks from Nah Luang Temple to the UAE. Running from 15 to 22 May 2025, the program is designed to enhance interfaith dialogue, sharing Buddhist cultural and spiritual values in a spirit of mutual respect and global understanding.

During discussions, Sheikh Nahayan underscored the importance of such global interactions in promoting tolerance, coexistence, and peace. The Venerable Chief Monk praised the UAE's role in fostering cultural harmony and peaceful coexistence, emphasizing the strengthening of global peace through cultural diplomacy. The meeting concluded with a group photo, capturing the collaborative spirit and shared respect between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)