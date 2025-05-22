All-Party Delegation Pays Tribute to Gandhi, Strengthens Global Anti-Terrorism Stance in Tokyo
An all-party Indian delegation, led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha, visited Tokyo to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism. The visit included tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and discussions with Japanese leaders, emphasizing India's firm stance after Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack, urging global unity against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.
An all-party Indian delegation, headed by JDU MP Sanjay Jha, arrived in Tokyo as part of a global outreach following Operation Sindoor. The nine-member group aimed to highlight India's firm stance against terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack, by engaging in discussions with key Japanese stakeholders.
In a ceremonious tribute, delegation members paid respects at Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Tokyo, accompanied by a children's choir performing the Mahatma's favored bhajan 'Vaishnava Jana To'. Delegation leader Sanjay Jha stressed the importance of conveying India's position on cross-border terrorism, primarily sponsored by Pakistan, to the international community, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's directives.
The delegation's itinerary included meet-ups with Japan's Foreign Minister and think tanks to discuss India's anti-terrorism strategies. CPI-M MP John Brittas emphasized the necessity for Japan's support in combatting terrorism globally. The visit was part of a broader five-nation tour, spanning Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore, focused on India's proactive measures post the April 22 terror attack.
