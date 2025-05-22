All-Party Delegation Pays Tribute to Gandhi, Strengthens Global Anti-Terrorism Stance in Tokyo

An all-party Indian delegation, headed by JDU MP Sanjay Jha, arrived in Tokyo as part of a global outreach following Operation Sindoor. The nine-member group aimed to highlight India's firm stance against terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack, by engaging in discussions with key Japanese stakeholders.

In a ceremonious tribute, delegation members paid respects at Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Tokyo, accompanied by a children's choir performing the Mahatma's favored bhajan 'Vaishnava Jana To'. Delegation leader Sanjay Jha stressed the importance of conveying India's position on cross-border terrorism, primarily sponsored by Pakistan, to the international community, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's directives.

The delegation's itinerary included meet-ups with Japan's Foreign Minister and think tanks to discuss India's anti-terrorism strategies. CPI-M MP John Brittas emphasized the necessity for Japan's support in combatting terrorism globally. The visit was part of a broader five-nation tour, spanning Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore, focused on India's proactive measures post the April 22 terror attack.

