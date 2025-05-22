Left Menu

All-Party Delegation Pays Tribute to Gandhi, Strengthens Global Anti-Terrorism Stance in Tokyo

An all-party Indian delegation, led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha, visited Tokyo to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism. The visit included tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and discussions with Japanese leaders, emphasizing India's firm stance after Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack, urging global unity against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:21 IST
All-Party Delegation Pays Tribute to Gandhi, Strengthens Global Anti-Terrorism Stance in Tokyo
All Party delegation in Tokyo (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

An all-party Indian delegation, headed by JDU MP Sanjay Jha, arrived in Tokyo as part of a global outreach following Operation Sindoor. The nine-member group aimed to highlight India's firm stance against terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack, by engaging in discussions with key Japanese stakeholders.

In a ceremonious tribute, delegation members paid respects at Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Tokyo, accompanied by a children's choir performing the Mahatma's favored bhajan 'Vaishnava Jana To'. Delegation leader Sanjay Jha stressed the importance of conveying India's position on cross-border terrorism, primarily sponsored by Pakistan, to the international community, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's directives.

The delegation's itinerary included meet-ups with Japan's Foreign Minister and think tanks to discuss India's anti-terrorism strategies. CPI-M MP John Brittas emphasized the necessity for Japan's support in combatting terrorism globally. The visit was part of a broader five-nation tour, spanning Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore, focused on India's proactive measures post the April 22 terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025