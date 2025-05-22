Left Menu

India's Determined Counterterrorism Stance: Operation Sindoor's Continuing Mission

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlines India's proactive counter-terrorism measures under Operation Sindoor. Following a brutal attack on tourists in Kashmir, India launched airstrikes against terror sites in Pakistan, emphasizing a strong response to terrorism. Recent actions compelled Pakistan's military to agree to cease hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:01 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a robust assertion of India's counter-terrorism policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that Operation Sindoor remains active, guaranteeing a decisive response to any terror incidents akin to the attack in Pahalgam. Jaishankar, speaking to NOS, underscored India's commitment to targeting terrorists, even if they operate from Pakistan soil.

Jaishankar noted that the United Nations Security Council regularly provides detailed lists of major terrorists, which India has utilized to identify targets. Following the horrific murder of 26 tourists in Kashmir, for which The Resistance Front claimed responsibility, India launched precise strikes against terror sites in Pakistan, in alignment with UN records.

The Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting airstrikes on terror sites in Pakistan and PoJK. The operation resulted in significant terrorist casualties from groups like JeM and LeT. The military action prompted a retaliatory response from Pakistan, leading to a bilateral ceasefire agreement by May 10 after decisive strikes by India on Pakistani air infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

