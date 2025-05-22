Left Menu

UAE Backs India Against Terrorism, Affirms Anti-Terror Commitment

During a diplomatic outreach led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, the UAE assured support for India against terrorism. UAE officials, including Jamal Al Kaabi, emphasized solidarity with India and reiterated their stance against terror groups. The meetings highlighted shared values and mutual commitment towards combating global terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:05 IST
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An all-party delegation of Indian MPs led by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde has successfully garnered UAE's support in the fight against terrorism. The move follows a series of high-profile meetings in Abu Dhabi, including discussions with Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the UAE's National Media Office.

Al Kaabi assured Shinde that the UAE remains firmly against terrorism, highlighting past terror attacks faced by India, including those in Mumbai, Pathankot, and Pulwama. He emphasized the UAE's unwavering stance against harboring terrorist organizations and the importance of international cooperation in combatting such threats.

Shinde emphasized the significance of UAE's solidarity, citing the country's diverse culture akin to India's. He highlighted meetings with UAE's Defence Committee Chair, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, and Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahayan, who echoed Al Kaabi's anti-terror message and recognized the shared value of protecting minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

