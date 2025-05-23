Left Menu

India-Japan Alliance: Confronting Terrorism and Misinformation

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi led an Indian delegation to Japan, critiquing Pakistan's propaganda and support for terrorism. The visit aimed to gather international support against terrorism, with Japan's leaders backing India. Key historical events were highlighted, emphasizing the imperative of global unity against terror threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:32 IST
India-Japan Alliance: Confronting Terrorism and Misinformation
Aparajita Sarangi addresses Japanese officials in Tokyo, calling for united action against Pakistan's false propaganda and terrorism. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant move against terrorism, BJP Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, as part of an all-party Indian delegation to Japan, delivered a sharp critique of Pakistan's misinformation campaigns and ongoing support for terrorism. Representing the Indian government, she aimed to mobilize global opinion against Pakistan's "false propaganda".

Addressing the media, Sarangi emphasized the need for India and its partners to actively counter such narratives. She highlighted Pakistan's history of aggression, from its independence through wars and major terrorist attacks like the 2008 Mumbai blasts and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

During the visit, the delegation held fruitful discussions with Japan's top officials, garnering support against terrorism. Documentary evidence was presented to Japanese parliamentarians, showcasing Pakistan's involvement. The visit hints at broader diplomatic outreach by India to rally regional support against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025