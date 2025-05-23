India-Japan Alliance: Confronting Terrorism and Misinformation
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi led an Indian delegation to Japan, critiquing Pakistan's propaganda and support for terrorism. The visit aimed to gather international support against terrorism, with Japan's leaders backing India. Key historical events were highlighted, emphasizing the imperative of global unity against terror threats.
- Country:
- Japan
In a significant move against terrorism, BJP Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, as part of an all-party Indian delegation to Japan, delivered a sharp critique of Pakistan's misinformation campaigns and ongoing support for terrorism. Representing the Indian government, she aimed to mobilize global opinion against Pakistan's "false propaganda".
Addressing the media, Sarangi emphasized the need for India and its partners to actively counter such narratives. She highlighted Pakistan's history of aggression, from its independence through wars and major terrorist attacks like the 2008 Mumbai blasts and the 2019 Pulwama attack.
During the visit, the delegation held fruitful discussions with Japan's top officials, garnering support against terrorism. Documentary evidence was presented to Japanese parliamentarians, showcasing Pakistan's involvement. The visit hints at broader diplomatic outreach by India to rally regional support against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Balancing Act: U.S. Engages in India-Pakistan Tensions
Call for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Rise: US Monitors India-Pakistan Conflict Closely
UK Parliament Urges Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
India's Precision Strikes Decimate Key Terror Infrastructure in Pakistan