India-Japan Alliance: Confronting Terrorism and Misinformation

In a significant move against terrorism, BJP Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, as part of an all-party Indian delegation to Japan, delivered a sharp critique of Pakistan's misinformation campaigns and ongoing support for terrorism. Representing the Indian government, she aimed to mobilize global opinion against Pakistan's "false propaganda".

Addressing the media, Sarangi emphasized the need for India and its partners to actively counter such narratives. She highlighted Pakistan's history of aggression, from its independence through wars and major terrorist attacks like the 2008 Mumbai blasts and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

During the visit, the delegation held fruitful discussions with Japan's top officials, garnering support against terrorism. Documentary evidence was presented to Japanese parliamentarians, showcasing Pakistan's involvement. The visit hints at broader diplomatic outreach by India to rally regional support against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)