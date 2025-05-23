India's Firm Stance: Shrikant Shinde Leads Charge Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic outreach, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde led a high-level Indian delegation to the United Arab Emirates, underscoring India's unwavering commitment against terrorism. Addressing a press conference, Shinde highlighted India's persistent efforts for dialogue, citing instances like the Lahore Declaration and prime ministerial visits to Pakistan, only to face retaliatory terrorist attacks.

Shinde stated, "India consistently initiates dialogue, believing in peaceful resolutions. Our attempts, such as post-Lahore Declaration dialogues, were followed by events like the Kargil war. It is crucial to recognize India's stability and growth as the fifth-largest economy, soon to be the third, urging the global community to support our stance on zero tolerance for terrorism."

The delegation showcased the 'New India', particularly in response to the Pahalgam attack through Operation Sindoor. During interactions with UAE officials, including Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence, the importance of global consensus in combating terrorism was stressed. The initiative aims to project India's resolute policy and military response to cross-border terrorism.

