Left Menu

Harvard Fights Back: Legal Battle Underway Against Trump Administration's Visa Revocation

Harvard University is challenging the Trump administration's decision to strip its authority to sponsor international student visas, calling it unlawful and perilous to scholars' futures. The university filed a legal complaint and plans further action, emphasizing support for affected international students and commitment to academic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:58 IST
Harvard Fights Back: Legal Battle Underway Against Trump Administration's Visa Revocation
Harvard University Campus (File image) (Photo Credit: X/@Harvard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Harvard University is mounting a legal challenge against the Trump administration following the revocation of its ability to sponsor international student visas. The decision, deemed by Harvard as both unlawful and unfounded, puts the academic futures of thousands at risk.

In an assertive response, Harvard's Office of the President released a statement condemning the government's actions as part of ongoing retaliation against the university's refusal to capitulate on academic independence. The university emphasized its unwavering support for its international students and scholars, pledging to pursue all legal avenues, including a temporary restraining order.

The White House, defending the decision, accused Harvard of prioritizing foreign students over domestic issues and failing to remove perceived anti-American elements from its campus. This development marks another chapter in the escalating tensions between Harvard and the federal government, highlighting the broader implications for academic institutions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025