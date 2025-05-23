Harvard Fights Back: Legal Battle Underway Against Trump Administration's Visa Revocation
Harvard University is challenging the Trump administration's decision to strip its authority to sponsor international student visas, calling it unlawful and perilous to scholars' futures. The university filed a legal complaint and plans further action, emphasizing support for affected international students and commitment to academic freedom.
Harvard University is mounting a legal challenge against the Trump administration following the revocation of its ability to sponsor international student visas. The decision, deemed by Harvard as both unlawful and unfounded, puts the academic futures of thousands at risk.
In an assertive response, Harvard's Office of the President released a statement condemning the government's actions as part of ongoing retaliation against the university's refusal to capitulate on academic independence. The university emphasized its unwavering support for its international students and scholars, pledging to pursue all legal avenues, including a temporary restraining order.
The White House, defending the decision, accused Harvard of prioritizing foreign students over domestic issues and failing to remove perceived anti-American elements from its campus. This development marks another chapter in the escalating tensions between Harvard and the federal government, highlighting the broader implications for academic institutions nationwide.
