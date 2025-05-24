International Student Ban Sparks Outrage at Harvard
The Trump administration's decision to restrict international students at Harvard has stunned both students and the institution. Harvard plans a legal challenge against the order, emphasizing its effect on academic freedom and student futures. Students express concerns over the wider implications for international students across the U.S.
- Country:
- United States
Students and academic institutions are reeling in shock following the Trump administration's directive barring Harvard University from enrolling international students. At George Washington University, students voiced their apprehension and labeled the decision as unfair and potentially problematic for other U.S. universities.
Voices from the student community highlighted the loss this decision signifies. They described it as a detriment not only to prospective international students but also to American citizens who benefit from diverse educational exchanges. The order was widely criticized as detrimental to the educational community.
Harvard University has legally contested the decision, condemning it as unlawful and threatening to the futures of thousands of students. The university emphasized its commitment to defending academic freedom while the White House justified its stance by criticizing Harvard's handling of specific issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
