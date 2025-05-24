Nepal's Top Court Upholds Custody for Ex-Home Minister in Fraud Case

Nepal's Supreme Court, in a significant ruling, upheld the judicial custody of former Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane, who is embroiled in an alleged cooperative fraud and organized crime case. After extensive deliberations, the court affirmed the Tulsipur High Court's decision, which had sent Lamichhane to jail earlier.

Alongside Lamichhane, the top court also sustained the judicial custody of Chhabilal Joshi, a former Deputy Inspector General and ex-director of Gorkha Media Network. The ruling dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by Lamichhane's wife, Nikita Paudel, which sought his release, citing insufficient evidence to exonerate the accused.

The Supreme Court's decision means Lamichhane will remain in custody pending the Rupandehi District Court's verdict in the high-profile fraud case. Allegations include embezzlement amounting to millions, with court documents detailing substantial sums transferred to personal accounts linked to Lamichhane and Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)