Tensions Escalate at Rehovot's Science Park Protest
In Rehovot, protests have erupted at the Science Park junction, with crowds demanding the release of hostages in Gaza. A counter-demonstration by Likud supporters further intensifies the tension. Police are on high alert to prevent confrontations, reminiscent of last week's violent incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:14 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In Rehovot, Israel, tensions are high as hundreds gathered to protest at the Science Park junction, blocking traffic. Demonstrators are demanding the release of remaining hostages held in Gaza.
In response, supporters of the Likud party have organized a counter-demonstration on the opposite side of the junction, further heightening the atmosphere.
Police forces are actively working to avert any potential clashes between the groups, as violent incidents were reported last week when protesters were attacked by young men.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rehovot
- Science Park
- protest
- hostages
- Gaza
- Likud
- demonstration
- police
- tension
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Racial Discrimination Committee Demands Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza Crisis
Gaza Blockade Intensifies Humanitarian Crisis: Hospitals Struggle to Feed Patients
Food security experts say Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and end its campaign, reports AP.
Israel's Direct Aid Proposal for Gaza
Hamas to Release Israeli-American Hostage Amid Intensified Israel-Gaza Conflict