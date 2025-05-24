Tensions Escalate at Rehovot's Science Park Protest

In Rehovot, Israel, tensions are high as hundreds gathered to protest at the Science Park junction, blocking traffic. Demonstrators are demanding the release of remaining hostages held in Gaza.

In response, supporters of the Likud party have organized a counter-demonstration on the opposite side of the junction, further heightening the atmosphere.

Police forces are actively working to avert any potential clashes between the groups, as violent incidents were reported last week when protesters were attacked by young men.

(With inputs from agencies.)