Left Menu

Tensions Escalate at Rehovot's Science Park Protest

In Rehovot, protests have erupted at the Science Park junction, with crowds demanding the release of hostages in Gaza. A counter-demonstration by Likud supporters further intensifies the tension. Police are on high alert to prevent confrontations, reminiscent of last week's violent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:14 IST
Tensions Escalate at Rehovot's Science Park Protest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In Rehovot, Israel, tensions are high as hundreds gathered to protest at the Science Park junction, blocking traffic. Demonstrators are demanding the release of remaining hostages held in Gaza.

In response, supporters of the Likud party have organized a counter-demonstration on the opposite side of the junction, further heightening the atmosphere.

Police forces are actively working to avert any potential clashes between the groups, as violent incidents were reported last week when protesters were attacked by young men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025