China and Russia Forge Deeper Ties Amidst Global Tensions

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin's meeting signals a growing alliance between China and Russia, highlighting their opposition to US influence while seeking to shape a new world order. As both nations deepen their partnership through strategic and economic agreements, they continue to face criticism over their human rights records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:03 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow, underscoring the strengthening alliance between the two nations. This meeting marks Xi's eleventh visit to Russia, highlighting the importance of their partnership in reshaping global geopolitics amidst increasing tensions with the United States.

The summit coincided with Russia's 80th anniversary victory parade marking the end of World War II, where Xi was a prominent guest of honor among authoritarian leaders. The leaders reiterated their commitment to enhancing cooperation against perceived US containment strategies, vowing to uphold what they described as a 'just and democratic multipolar world order'.

Despite their declarations of defending justice and equality, both countries' human rights records remain contentious. Agreements signed during the summit include plans for a lunar research base, further bilateral trade in Rubles and Renminbi, and increased strategic military cooperation. Observers, however, note persistent challenges due to regional rivalries and economic sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

