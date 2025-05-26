China and Russia Forge Deeper Ties Amidst Global Tensions

In a significant diplomatic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow, underscoring the strengthening alliance between the two nations. This meeting marks Xi's eleventh visit to Russia, highlighting the importance of their partnership in reshaping global geopolitics amidst increasing tensions with the United States.

The summit coincided with Russia's 80th anniversary victory parade marking the end of World War II, where Xi was a prominent guest of honor among authoritarian leaders. The leaders reiterated their commitment to enhancing cooperation against perceived US containment strategies, vowing to uphold what they described as a 'just and democratic multipolar world order'.

Despite their declarations of defending justice and equality, both countries' human rights records remain contentious. Agreements signed during the summit include plans for a lunar research base, further bilateral trade in Rubles and Renminbi, and increased strategic military cooperation. Observers, however, note persistent challenges due to regional rivalries and economic sanctions.

