Guyana and India Strengthen Ties Amid Independence Day Celebrations

Guyana's 59th Independence Day was marked by a resounding declaration from President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, emphasizing the nation's unwavering pledge to protect its sovereignty. 'We are not aggressors,' Ali proclaimed, reinforcing Guyana's stance as a peaceful yet resilient nation ready to defend its land against any threats.

The celebrations were bolstered by the presence of an Indian all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips (Retd.), Tharoor emphasized the broader spectrum of cooperation between India and Guyana, citing the ongoing Technical Cooperation programme that includes training for around 100 Guyanese officials annually in India.

The visit highlighted India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through diverse areas of collaboration, such as counter-terrorism strategies. Tharoor expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown by Guyana's Prime Minister, who hosted a dinner featuring discussions on critical issues, cementing the camaraderie and shared visions between the two nations.