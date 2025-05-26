Left Menu

Guyana and India Strengthen Ties Amid Independence Day Celebrations

During Guyana's 59th Independence Day celebrations, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali highlighted the nation's dedication to safeguarding sovereignty. An all-party Indian delegation led by Shashi Tharoor discussed extensive cooperation, including India's Technical Cooperation programme. The visit underscored shared goals in training and counter-terrorism efforts, affirming the warm bilateral relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:07 IST
Guyana and India Strengthen Ties Amid Independence Day Celebrations
Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Guyana's 59th Independence Day was marked by a resounding declaration from President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, emphasizing the nation's unwavering pledge to protect its sovereignty. 'We are not aggressors,' Ali proclaimed, reinforcing Guyana's stance as a peaceful yet resilient nation ready to defend its land against any threats.

The celebrations were bolstered by the presence of an Indian all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips (Retd.), Tharoor emphasized the broader spectrum of cooperation between India and Guyana, citing the ongoing Technical Cooperation programme that includes training for around 100 Guyanese officials annually in India.

The visit highlighted India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through diverse areas of collaboration, such as counter-terrorism strategies. Tharoor expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown by Guyana's Prime Minister, who hosted a dinner featuring discussions on critical issues, cementing the camaraderie and shared visions between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025