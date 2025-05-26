Guyana and India Strengthen Ties Amid Independence Day Celebrations
During Guyana's 59th Independence Day celebrations, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali highlighted the nation's dedication to safeguarding sovereignty. An all-party Indian delegation led by Shashi Tharoor discussed extensive cooperation, including India's Technical Cooperation programme. The visit underscored shared goals in training and counter-terrorism efforts, affirming the warm bilateral relationship.
- Country:
- Guyana
Guyana's 59th Independence Day was marked by a resounding declaration from President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, emphasizing the nation's unwavering pledge to protect its sovereignty. 'We are not aggressors,' Ali proclaimed, reinforcing Guyana's stance as a peaceful yet resilient nation ready to defend its land against any threats.
The celebrations were bolstered by the presence of an Indian all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips (Retd.), Tharoor emphasized the broader spectrum of cooperation between India and Guyana, citing the ongoing Technical Cooperation programme that includes training for around 100 Guyanese officials annually in India.
The visit highlighted India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through diverse areas of collaboration, such as counter-terrorism strategies. Tharoor expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown by Guyana's Prime Minister, who hosted a dinner featuring discussions on critical issues, cementing the camaraderie and shared visions between the two nations.
ALSO READ
Foreign Secy to brief Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs on current situation with Pakistan on May 19: Panel chairman Shashi Tharoor.
BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra': A Patriotic March for India's Sovereignty
Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan's Losses and a Call for Sovereignty
India's Unyielding Stance: Defeating Terror and Safeguarding Sovereignty
Shashi Tharoor Denies Crossing 'Lakshman Rekha' over India-Pakistan Remarks