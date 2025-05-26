Left Menu

BNM Highlights Human Rights Violations in Balochistan Through Dutch Campaign

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organized a photo exhibition in Zwolle, Netherlands, highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan. The event shed light on enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by Pakistani security forces. BNM also announced a rally in The Hague to protest against nuclear tests' impact in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:15 IST
BNM protest to highlight human rights violations in Balochistan (Photo/BNM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Netherlands Chapter hosted a compelling photo exhibition in Zwolle on Sunday, aiming to spotlight the persistent human rights abuses occurring in Balochistan. Through striking visuals, the event depicted enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and other alleged atrocities by Pakistani security forces against civilians.

BNM activists actively engaged with the public, distributing a range of informational materials, enlightening attendees on the suppression faced by the Baloch people at the hands of Pakistani state institutions. The exhibition attracted interest from locals and visitors of diverse backgrounds, sparking meaningful discussions about the ongoing crisis in the region.

Concurrent with these efforts, BNM announced a planned rally in The Hague on May 28, 2025, to commemorate the anniversary of Pakistan's 1998 nuclear tests in Balochistan's Chagai district. The rally, set to commence at 12:30 PM from The Hague Central Station, aims to bring attention to the environmental and human toll inflicted by these tests, culminating at the Embassy of Pakistan.

The organization called for the public, human rights activists, and supporters to join the protest, standing in solidarity with Balochistan. They continue to demand justice, accountability, and respect for the region's rights and dignity.

Amid these developments, former Pakistan senator Farhatullah Babar has cautioned against unjustly labeling Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch as a 'terrorist' without verified evidence or due process. Babar's comments follow a press statement by the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, linking Baloch to terrorist activities without concrete proof, an assertion she firmly denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

