India's Firm Stance: Operation Sindoor Sends a Message on Terrorism

In a determined diplomatic move, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, heading a group of Indian MPs in France, declared India's unwavering commitment to peace yet stern response to terrorism, particularly state-sponsored acts from Pakistan. He underscored that India's Operation Sindoor was a definitive message to adversaries threatening its sovereignty.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad expressed that India's preference for peace is evident, but acts of terrorism from across the Pakistani border carry significant repercussions. He pointed out the role Pakistan has played in global terrorist activities, citing notorious events like 9/11 and 26/11. He urged collective international action against terrorism, labeling it a borderless 'cancer.'

The delegation, set to meet with various sectors of French society, intends to communicate India's stance to think tanks, the Indian diaspora, media, and political allies in France. The Indian Embassy in France shared these plans, highlighting India's mission against terrorism. This follows a broader diplomatic effort by the Modi government, involving multi-party international delegations to denounce Pakistan's terrorist affiliations and promote a message of zero tolerance for terror.