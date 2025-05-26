Vikram Misri's Visit: Strengthening US-India Strategic Partnership

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled for a significant three-day visit to Washington, DC, from May 27 to May 29. Misri's trip serves as an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic February visit to the United States, where both nations launched the India-US COMPACT to bolster military and economic ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Misri will engage with senior US administration officials as part of efforts to fortify the burgeoning US-India partnership. During PM Modi's visit, he and President Donald Trump set in motion a results-oriented agenda under the COMPACT initiative, reflecting deepening trust and shared strategic interests.

The bilateral relations have seen significant progress with both countries acknowledging their shared commitment to defense partnership and trade relations. The leaders aim to finalize a new ten-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership, with plans to integrate advanced US-origin defense systems into India's military arsenal, thereby enhancing military cooperation across all domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)