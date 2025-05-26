Left Menu

Vikram Misri's Visit: Strengthening US-India Strategic Partnership

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Washington, DC from May 27-29 to strengthen US-India ties, following PM Narendra Modi's February visit. The trip aims to advance the India-US COMPACT, enhancing military and trade partnerships as outlined by Modi and President Trump. Defense cooperation remains a key focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:24 IST
Vikram Misri's Visit: Strengthening US-India Strategic Partnership
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled for a significant three-day visit to Washington, DC, from May 27 to May 29. Misri's trip serves as an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic February visit to the United States, where both nations launched the India-US COMPACT to bolster military and economic ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Misri will engage with senior US administration officials as part of efforts to fortify the burgeoning US-India partnership. During PM Modi's visit, he and President Donald Trump set in motion a results-oriented agenda under the COMPACT initiative, reflecting deepening trust and shared strategic interests.

The bilateral relations have seen significant progress with both countries acknowledging their shared commitment to defense partnership and trade relations. The leaders aim to finalize a new ten-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership, with plans to integrate advanced US-origin defense systems into India's military arsenal, thereby enhancing military cooperation across all domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025