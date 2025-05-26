Left Menu

India-South Korea Diplomatic Talks: A Unified Front Against Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha engaged in discussions with South Korean leaders, emphasizing India's stance on nuclear non-aggression and the fight against terrorism. The meetings highlighted bilateral support against terrorism following a strong South Korean condemnation of the recent Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:19 IST
India-South Korea Diplomatic Talks: A Unified Front Against Terrorism
CPI-M MP John Brittas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic engagement, an all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held discussions with South Korea's top officials and parliamentarians. The dialogue emphasized India's non-aggressive nuclear stance and focused on shared concerns regarding terrorism in the region.

The meetings saw South Korea, which is navigating its presidential elections, convey warmth and support for India's position. During engagements with the South Korean Foreign Minister and other key figures, the delegation reinforced India's commitment to peace while expressing concerns over terrorism's statecraft role.

The visit coincided with South Korea's strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. The Indian ambassador to South Korea noted an emerging consensus in Seoul on the need for democracies to collaborate against terrorism. The discussions encapsulated a significant bilateral understanding, cementing India's new national security posture against terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

